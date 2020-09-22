Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were

End of an era. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were once one of Hollywood’s favorite It couples, but their love story ultimately came to an end.

The pair tied the knot at Carey’s private estate in the Bahamas in April 2008 after a six-week romance. Three years later, they welcomed fraternal twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

Even after their 2014 separation and 2016 divorce settlement, Cannon and Carey made sure to keep their little ones’ happiness at the front of their minds. “It’s all about love,” the comedian said of his coparenting relationship with the Grammy winner during an interview with Amazon’s Style Code Live in February 2017. “You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside.”

The Real Husbands of Hollywood alum added, “A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it’s usually over ego. And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that’s what it’s about.”

Both Carey and Cannon moved on shortly after their divorce was finalized, with Cannon welcoming son Golden with model Brittany Bell in February 2017. The “Fantasy” songstress, for her part, began dating Australian businessman James Packer in 2015 and confirmed their engagement in January 2016. Before the end of the year, however, they had called it quits and she moved on with choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

In June 2020, Cannon reflected on the challenges of being in a relationship with one of the most famous women in the entertainment world.

“I had no problem falling back. It was never a competition with me,” he told Variety. “I was comfortable in myself and who I was. … It just made us say ‘Let’s coexist for the betterment of our children.’ We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day.”

Despite the end of their marriage, the exes will always have love for one another, especially when their kids are involved.

“They are in a great place and a real source of support for one another — plus a prime example of what coparents should be,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2016.

Scroll down to relive Carey and Cannon’s romance, from whirlwind wedding to amicable split.