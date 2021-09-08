Not Done! Nick Cannon, Dad of 7, Hasn't Ruled Out Having More Kids

The eighth time’s a charm? Nick Cannon already has seven children, but he’s not sure he’s finished expanding his brood.

The Masked Singer host, 40, told TMZ on Tuesday, September 7, that he’ll have more kids if it’s meant to be. “God willing,” he told the outlet, adding that his “aura” and “essence” are the reason he’s so fertile. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

The California native has seven kids, four of which arrived within one year of one another, with four different women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016.

The Drumline actor shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 8 months, with Brittany Bell. In June, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Earlier this year, Cannon said that his children were all planned, despite what fans might think. “I’m having these kids on purpose,” he said during a July episode of his Power 106 radio show. “I didn’t have no accident.”

Last month, however, he said that it wasn’t his “decision” to have children with several different women. “Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child,’” the Roll Bounce star explained during an August interview with Charlamagne Tha God, adding that he doesn’t “subscribe” to the concept of monogamy. “It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit.”

De La Rosa, who is mom to Cannon’s second set of twins, admitted in January that the pair have an “unconventional” relationship.

“In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.’”

Last month, Cannon joked that even he isn’t always sure how many kids he has. “I’m a dad to a whole bunch of motherf–kers,” he quipped during an August episode of Hart to Heart.

When host Kevin Hart asked him for an exact number, the “Gigolo” rapper replied, “I don’t know that. You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine. I like children, damn it!”