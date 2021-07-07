Building up his brood! Nick Cannon recently became a father for the seventh time — and he’s perfectly happy seeing his family tree continue to grow.

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” the Masked Singer host, 40, said on the Wednesday, July 7, episode of his Power 106 radio show. “I didn’t have no accident.”

City Girls rapper JT joked that the Drumline actor should “wrap it up and protect yourself,” but Cannon asserted that he knew exactly what he was doing. “[There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” he argued, adding, “You only live once.”

Cannon’s comments come weeks after he welcomed baby No. 7, his first with Alyssa Scott. “I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21,” the model wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 3, alongside the first glimpse at her little one.

Scott posted a loving tribute to the Wild ‘n Out personality on Father’s Day in June, confirming her pregnancy. That same month, Cannon welcomed twins sons Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, who admitted in January that she and the California native have an “unconventional” relationship.

“In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Mariah Carey ahead of their 2014 split. Their divorce was made final in 2016. He shares son Golden, 3, and daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, with Brittany Bell.

Shortly after Powerful Queen’s December 2020 arrival, Cannon’s former girlfriend Jessica White called him out for allegedly keeping Bell’s pregnancy hidden from her while they took a break from their relationship.

“[I] found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world,” White, 37, claimed during a January episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee. “She was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her. I was living at his house, and she knew that as well.

White alleged that she was “bullied for months with that whole situation,” and the final straw in her relationship with Cannon was his inability to defend her from trolls.

“He said he was going to right his wrongs and say something. He has yet to do that,” she added. “I think he’s a man of his word and he eventually will in his own time. Stuff happens and I’m a very reasonable woman. For me, it was, you know how private I am, and you know how sensitive I am, and you know how emotional I am. You need to say something.”

For her part, Carey, 51, has largely kept quiet about her ex-husband’s escapades.