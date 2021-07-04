Welcome to the family! Nick Cannon welcomed his seventh child, his first with Alyssa Scott, on June 23.

“I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21,” Scott wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 3, confirming her little one’s arrival.

The new mom shared three black-and-white photos embracing her baby, two holding the newborn and one of her baby bump ahead of the birth. She also posted a color snap from her child’s first week of life via her Instagram Story.

The model announced her pregnancy in a since-deleted January upload, later revealing her baby boy’s sex in a May Instagram post. “My son, I love you,” the Wild ’N Out star wrote at the time.

Later that same month, the mom-to-be shared her baby boy’s name in a nude maternity shoot photo. “ZEN S. CANNON,” Scott captioned an Instagram post, which led fans to question whether Cannon, 40, could be the father of the little one.

Scott confirmed the news the following month when she posted a Father’s Day tribute to the Masked Singer judge. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in June alongside a photo of herself and the actor at the beach. While the California native wasn’t facing the camera, his signature tattoos could be seen.

That same month, the rapper welcomed twins sons Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa. The DJ gave birth two months after revealing Cannon’s paternity.

“Our dearest sons: my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” the entrepreneur captioned baby bump photos via Instagram in April. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support”

In January, De La Rosa described her and the former America’s Got Talent judge “unconventional” relationship.

“In 2020 … [we] reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now,” the then-pregnant star gushed at the time. “This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life … inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.’”

Cannon is also the father of 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 6 months, with Brittany Bell.