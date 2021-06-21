Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 7th Child, a Baby Boy With Alyssa Scott

Another one! Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have a baby boy on the way, his seventh child.

The Wild ’N Out model, 27, posted a photo for Father’s Day of herself and Cannon, 40, at the beach. Though his head is turned away from the camera, the Masked Singer host’s tattoos make his identity clear.

Scott posed in a dark blue sundress while the comedian placed his hands on her belly. “Celebrating you today ❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 20.

The mother-to-be debuted her baby bump in a since-deleted January Instagram post. “Let’s all gasp together,” she captioned the photo. “SO EXCITED!!”

Earlier this month, the actress shared a nude maternity shoot photo and captioned the upload with the name “Zen S. Cannon.” Before deleting the picture, she commented her “thanks” to a user congratulating her and Cannon, 40.

The All That alum is already the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 5 months, with Brittany Bell. He and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon on June 14.

In April, De La Rosa, 29, announced that she and the California native were expecting twins. “Our dearest sons: my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” the DJ wrote via Instagram at the time. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

The expectant star went on to write, “Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you — is for YOU! You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

She and the Masked Singer host previously suffered a pregnancy loss in June 2020 when De La Rosa was two months along.

“He was so sweet through it all, reassuring me that what we’ve manifested will come to fruition,” the Masked by La Rose founder wrote via Instagram in January. “Now fast forward to the morning of my birthday — October 25th, I find out that I’m pregnant!!! Then a month later, I found out it was with twins.”

Cannon posed in her maternity shoot photos and also attended De La Rosa’s Club Tummy baby shower. “I especially want to thank Nick,” she wrote alongside party pics in April. “Thank you for your constant love and support.”