Shots fired. Nick Cannon’s former girlfriend Jessica White called him out for allegedly getting Brittany Bell pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage.

The 36-year-old model claimed to have “found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world” that Cannon and Bell were expecting their second child together, she revealed in a tell-all interview with Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee. The child was allegedly conceived while White and Cannon, 40, were on a break.

“She was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her,” she claimed on Friday, January 8. “I was living at his house, and she knew that as well.”

White claimed that she was “bullied for months with that whole situation,” and added that some of Bell’s fans called her a “homewrecker.” Despite this, the former Victoria’s Secret stunner said that the now-exes wanted to work on their relationship because they had “unconditional love for each other” and developed a “really close” friendship.

“He understood me and my craziness and I understood his, and we just meshed,” she explained. “We got along well. We were actually in a really good space before it ended.”

The Big Momma’s House 2 actress claimed that the final straw was Cannon’s inability to publicly defend her amid criticism. After pondering over “heavy duty questions” about their relationship, White recognized that the pair would not work out.

“He said he was going to right his wrongs and say something. He has yet to do that,” she said. “I think he’s a man of his word and he eventually will in his own time. Stuff happens and I’m a very reasonable woman. For me, it was, you know how private I am, and you know how sensitive I am, and you know how emotional I am. You need to say something.”

Cannon and Bell, who have been dating off-and-on since December 2014 and welcomed their firstborn, Golden, in February 2017, have not publicly addressed White’s accusations.

White, who was first linked to Cannon in 2015, confirmed her split from the Masked Singer host in August 2020. At the time, she explained via Instagram that she was “ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage.” The Sports Illustrated model added that she wished “nothing but the best” for her former flame.

Cannon went on to welcome his second child with Bell in December 2020. Us Weekly broke the news back in November 2016 of the pair expecting their first child together, and he was not dating the former pageant queen at the time.

The Wildin’ Out host also shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.