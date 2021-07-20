Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19.

“The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”

After showing some “sisterly love,” the California native shared a video of himself carrying Powerful on his chest. “Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experience of life,” the actor wrote. “True happiness.”

The Wild ’n Out host also became the father of three sons last month — welcoming Zen with Alyssa Scott and twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa. He documented a photo shoot of the infants sleeping on his Story.

Cannon expanded his family “on purpose,” the former America’s Got Talent host said during an episode of his Power 106 radio show earlier this month when City Girls rapper JT told him to “wrap it up and protect [him]self.”

The All That alum explained, “I didn’t have no accident. [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once.”

The former Nickelodeon star was married to Carey, 51, from 2008 to 2016, and the former couple have been coparenting since their split. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what’s best for my children.”

The Drumline star called the “We Belong Together” singer his “homegirl” the previous year, telling Us, “[She] always will be. Whatever she does, that’s Mariah Carey. She can do no wrong in my book.”

As for De La Rosa, 29, the DJ called their relationship “unconventional” in her April pregnancy announcement.

“This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life … inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

