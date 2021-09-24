Nick Cannon: ‘My Therapist Says I Should Be Celibate’ After Having 7 Kids

Taking a breather! Nick Cannon’s therapist wants him to pause on expanding his family after welcoming his seventh child in June.

“My therapist says I should be celibate,” the All That alum, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 23. “OK, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

The rapper, who is the father of Morocco and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, Golden, 4, and Powerful, 8 months, with Brittany Bell, Zillion and Zion, 3 months, with Abby De La Rosa and Zen, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott, added that he “can’t” say that he’s done having children.

“Think about it,” the Wild ’N Out host told the outlet. “You can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like, what if God says, ‘No you[‘re] not.’ I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive.”

The California native noted that he isn’t “sitting here planning it” and is focusing on his little ones. “They get my full attention when I’m not working,” Cannon explained. “And that’s the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It’s either work or playing with my kids.”

Last month, the actor told Charlamagne Tha God that each of his babies was his “decision.”

“Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ … I’m following suit,” Cannon said during an August Breakfast Club appearance. “I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?’ Nah. It’s usually scenarios. When you look at a family structure, the woman is always the one who leads and makes decisions.”

The former Nickelodeon star asked why many have “questioned” his large family, calling the criticism “Eurocentric.”

Cannon explained at the time: “When you think about the ideas … that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman? We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”

The following month, the Masked Singer host told TMZ that he would continue to grow his family “God willing.”