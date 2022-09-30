And another! Nick Cannon is now the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo’s third child together.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon, 41, captioned a Friday, September 30, Instagram post. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

He continued: “@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. … Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

The actor revealed via Instagram in August that Bell, 34, was pregnant again. “Time Stopped and This Happened,” he wrote with footage from his maternity photo shoot with the former beauty queen.

The Wild N’Out host and Bell also share son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 20 months.

Weeks before Rise was born, Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed their first child together, his ninth, earlier this month.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” the California native wrote via Instagram alongside footage from the hospital.

Prior to his daughter’s arrival, Cannon did not publicly reveal Cole’s pregnancy. Along with his kids with Bell and Cole, he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, and son Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi. Cannon’s son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cannon appeared to address criticism of his untraditional family in September after the birth of his ninth child.

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he wrote in a lengthy social media post while announcing the little one’s arrival. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says … I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

The Drumline actor continued: “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

As for Onyx’s mother, Cole celebrated her baby’s arrival via her Instagram Stories. “Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world,” the photographer wrote in September. “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. I’m already obsessed with her!”