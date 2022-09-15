A growing family. Nick Cannon made headlines after he announced the arrival of his first child with LaNisha Cole.

In September 2022, the actress took to social media to celebrate their newest addition. “Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. I’m already obsessed with her!”

The exciting news came shortly after Abby De La Rosa opened up about her own connection with Cannon. (The pair welcomed twins Zillion and Zion in July 2021.)

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said during an episode of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast that same month. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

The DJ, who is expecting her third child, noted that she didn’t regret any of her decision ahead of becoming a parent. “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them,” she shared.

The Wild ‘n Out host, for his part, also seemed to address his blended family as he celebrated his newest child’s arrival.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he wrote via Instagram.

In the lengthy social media post, Cannon clapped back at trolls who questioned his large family. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he added. “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

The Masked Singer host continued: “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

Cannon also gushed about Cole and her impact on him. “She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns,” he concluded. “Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️.”

The rapper previously welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. He shares two kids with Brittany Bell, who is currently expecting their third child. Cannon also welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi in July 2022. His son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021.

