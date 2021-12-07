Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s Late Son Zen’s Sweetest Photos

Loving Zen. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott shared many moments with their son, Zen, ahead of his December 2021 death.

The 5-month-old was born in June 2021, and his parents noticed a couple of months after his arrival that he had a “sinus thing … like, a cough” and had an “interesting” way of breathing.

“I really wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and sinus checked out,” the Nick Cannon Show host told his audience in December 2021. “So we thought it would be a routine process. And we went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head. Immediately, he had to have surgery. Brain surgery.”

The little one’s health took a turn for the worse in November 2021, and the All That alum held Zen for the last time during a family beach trip.

“Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen,” the former Nickelodeon star said of the Texas native at the time. “Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible [to her daughter from a previous relationship].”

The actor is also the father of six kids: twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

News broke in June 2021 that the California native had baby No. 7 on the way, his first with his Wild ’N Out costar. Scott posted maternity shoot photos with Cannon at the time, writing, “Celebrating you today.”

The Masked Singer host, who welcomed his youngest set of twins that same month, clarified in August 2021 that he doesn’t “subscribe to” monogamy, saying, “Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit. I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?’ Nah. It’s usually scenarios. When you look at a family structure, the woman is always the one who leads and makes decisions.”

