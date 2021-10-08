Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids.

The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits.

The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and he shares Golden and Powerful with the former pageant queen. Their son and daughter arrived in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively.

In June 2021, three more babies joined Cannon’s family. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons Zillion and Zion, while Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen.

Three months after the infants arrived, the Wild ’N Out host said that his therapist wanted him to be celibate.

“You can’t be like, ‘No, I’m done,’” the former Nickelodeon star explained to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “Like, what if God says, ‘No, you[‘re] not.’ I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked but ask and you shall receive.”

The Drumline star clarified the following week that he was celibate — and trying to stay that way until 2022.

“I’m chilling out,” the actor said during a “Drink Champs” podcast episode in October 2021. “I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect.”

The former America’s Got Talent host noted that he “love[d]” his kids and was working to be the “best father” that he could be.

The comedian keeps this in mind while coparenting with Carey, he exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon explained at the time. “All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what’s best for my children.”

Keep scrolling to see Cannon hanging out with his little ones over the years, from holiday celebrations to red carpet moments.