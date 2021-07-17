Something sweet to celebrate! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa honored their twin sons’ first month of life with an adorable family photo shoot.

“ONE MONTH OLD ZION AND ZILLION CANNON,” the DJ, 29, captioned Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshows of the infants wearing matching black onesies and headphones. In a separate post, she and the Masked Singer host, 40, cuddled up to the sleeping brothers.

The Los Angeles native announced in April that she and the actor had twin boys on the way. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

De La Rosa added that she and Cannon had “reconnected” the previous year, witting, “Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story. His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”

The new mom welcomed her babies two months later. That same month, Wild ’n Out model Alyssa Scott gave birth to her and Cannon’s son, Zen.

“I will love you for eternity,” Scott wrote via Instagram in June. “6.23.21.”

Cannon, who is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey and Golden, 4, and Powerful, 7 months, with Brittany Bell, clarified the following month that he conceived all of his children intentionally.

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” the California native explained on an episode of his Power 106 radio show on July 7. “I didn’t have no accident. [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once.”

City Girls rapper JT joked at the time: “[You should] wrap it up and protect yourself.”