Powerful Queen’s party! Nick Cannon’s 12-month-old daughter celebrated her 1st birthday with a festive bash on Monday, December 20.

“We made it snow in L.A.,” the birthday girl’s mom, Brittany Bell, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself sledding, going on to call the bash a “blast.”

The festivities were complete with a Christmas tree photo opp, as well as a man dressed as Santa Claus and another as an elf. Powerful posed with her parents and brother Golden, 4, for family pics in a gold dress and matching headband. She ate cake in her high chair with a smile.

Cannon, 41, and Bell, 34, welcomed their baby girl in December 2020. “The best gift ever,” the model captioned her infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “We have been surprised with … A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

The Wild ’N Out host went on to welcome three more children in June of the following year — son Zen with Alyssa Scott and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. (The actor also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey.)

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” the Masked Singer host told Power 106 hosts of his growing family the following month. “I didn’t have no accident. [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once.”

Earlier this month, the former Nickelodeon star announced on his show that Zen died of a brain tumor, explaining, “We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head. Immediately, he had to have surgery. Brain surgery.”

Scott, 28, paid tribute to her late son on Wednesday, December 15, with throwback photos. “In moments that test me, I will always keep the focus on you,” the Texas native wrote. “I love you so much Zen. Not a second goes by that I don’t ache wishing you were here. I close my eyes and see your smile. I love you I love you I love you I love you.”

Keep scrolling to see Cannon celebrating his youngest daughter’s big day.