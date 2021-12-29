One smart cookie! Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s 12-month-old daughter, Powerful, is already learning to read.

“Sharing how we let daddy get a first hand look at her reading skills,” the model, 34, captioned a Tuesday, December 28, Instagram video, noting that the toddler “shocked” the 41-year-old Masked Singer host with her knowledge. “Following in [our 4-year-old son] Golden’s footsteps. #littlelearner. #proud mom.”

In the social media upload, the All That alum held out flashcards in front of his baby girl, featuring words like “clapping,” “tree” and “tiger.” The little one announced the words or made their corresponding sounds before Cannon showed her matching photos.

“So smart. That’s good,” the Wild ’N Out host gushed in the footage. When Powerful read the word “árbol” and translated it to “tree,” he shouted, “What? How do you know that?”

The former Nickelodeon star welcomed his little one with Bell in December 2020, three years after her big brother, Golden, arrived.

Earlier this week, Powerful celebrated her 1st birthday with a Christmas-themed party. “Happy Birthday to my daughter,” the former pageant queen captioned a Friday, December 24, Instagram slideshow. “Every day I celebrate you and will never forget this day. Only God knows the details I wish I could explain why you are Mommy’s ‘powerful’ spirit. You deserve the world and more.”

The following day, Cannon posted sweet shots of Golden and Powerful with his and Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The California native also shared a photo with Abby De La Rosa and their 6-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Cannon welcomed his youngest two children the same month that Alyssa Scott gave birth to her and the actor’s son, Zen. The infant died earlier this month due to a brain tumor.

“Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” the Texas native, 28, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 25. “Walking by his room … sometimes going in. Washing some of his clothes but putting aside others that still have his scent. A pile is growing because I don’t know exactly what to do but I’m not rushing myself to a decision. I am thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season. I am also reading your messages and keeping them close to me during this time.”