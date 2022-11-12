Congratulations are in order! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child on Friday, November 11.

“A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive,” the Masked Singer host, 42, captioned a Saturday, November 12, Instagram post, one day after De La Rosa, 31, gave birth. “Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.”

Cannon added: “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. … You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

The DJ announced her pregnancy in June 2022. “IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!” she captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of herself sitting on a bed with balloons that read “BABY”.

The entrepreneur had not previously confirmed the identity of the baby’s father at the time. De La Rosa also shares 16-month-old twin boys, Zillion and Zion, with primary partner Cannon.

“Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon,” De La Rosa captioned her Instagram reveal in June 2021 following the birth of their sons.

The Los Angeles native documented her pregnancy journey for months before revealing the paternity of her twins.

“Our dearest sons, my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” De La Rosa captioned a carousel of images with Cannon in April 2021. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad and I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you is for YOU! You both are already so loved, and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Along with Zion and Zillion, the Nick Cannon Show host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary, 2 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, who was born in September, with Lanisha Cole. The All That alum welcomed Rise with Bell in September. Cannon’s son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died tragically in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Scott is currently expecting her second child with Cannon.

After Bell and the San Diego native announced the pregnancy of their third child in August, De La Rosa spoke out about Cannon’s modern-day brood.

“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the model shared via her Instagram Story, responding to an Instagram video made by comedian Brian Moller.

There has been lots of talk about Cannon’s relationships and children. De La Rosa responded to the constant judgments of her modern romance with Cannon in September.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” De La Rosa, 31, said during a September 13 episode of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

She continued: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”