Wild ’n out. Nick Cannon has a large brood — as the father of 10 children and two on the way with five different women — and he shares one-quarter of those kids with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa, a DJ, first met the Masked Singer host “while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station,” the Los Angeles native revealed via her Instagram Story in June 2022. “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”

Though De La Rosa didn’t reveal what year the two had their meet-cute, she’s been open about her relationship with the Drumline star, with whom she shares twin boys Zion and Zillion, born in June 2021. (She announced her third pregnancy the following year and later confirmed Cannon’s paternity.)

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the musician said on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast in September 2022. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

She added: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.” De La Rosa noted that she hopes the creation of her and Cannon’s blended family shows their children that they can also go “their own way.”

Cannon, for his part, is a father of nine more children in addition to his three with De La Rosa. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden, born in February 2017, and Rise, born in September 2022, and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with Brittany Bell; late son Zen, who was born in June 2021 and died from a brain tumor in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott (who revealed her second pregnancy with the All That alum in November 2022); son Legendary, born in June 2022, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, born in September 2022, with LaNisha Cole.

While De La Rosa is quick to defend her skills as a mother, she also knows when to poke fun at her partner’s penchant for having many children.

“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the model shared via her Instagram Story in August 2022, reposting comedian Brian Moller’s parody about Cannon creating a whole new generation made up solely of his own children.

Keep scrolling to see Cannon and De La Rosa’s relationship timeline: