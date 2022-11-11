De La Rosa, a DJ, first met the Masked Singer host “while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station,” the Los Angeles native revealed via her Instagram Story in June 2022. “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”
Wild ’n out. Nick Cannonhas a large brood — as the father of 10 children and two on the way with five different women — and he shares one-quarter of those kids with Abby De La Rosa.
De La Rosa, a DJ, first met the Masked Singer host “while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station,” the Los Angeles native revealed via her Instagram Story in June 2022. “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”
Though De La Rosa didn’t reveal what year the two had their meet-cute, she’s been open about her relationship with the Drumline star, with whom she shares twin boys Zion and Zillion, born in June 2021. (She announced her third pregnancy the following year and later confirmed Cannon’s paternity.)
“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the musician said on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast in September 2022. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”
She added: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.” De La Rosa noted that she hopes the creation of her and Cannon’s blended family shows their children that they can also go “their own way.”
Cannon, for his part, is a father of nine more children in addition to his three with De La Rosa. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden, born in February 2017, and Rise, born in September 2022, and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with Brittany Bell; late son Zen, who was born in June 2021 and died from a brain tumor in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott (who revealed her second pregnancy with the All That alum in November 2022); son Legendary, born in June 2022, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, born in September 2022, with LaNisha Cole.
While De La Rosa is quick to defend her skills as a mother, she also knows when to poke fun at her partner’s penchant for having many children.
“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the model shared via her Instagram Story in August 2022, reposting comedian Brian Moller’s parody about Cannon creating a whole new generation made up solely of his own children.
Keep scrolling to see Cannon and De La Rosa’s relationship timeline:
1st Meeting
Though Cannon and De La Rosa haven’t revealed exactly when they met, the California native shared via her Instagram Story in June 2022 that they connected while she was “a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station,” adding, “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”
June 2021
Welcome to the family! De La Rosa gave birth to her and the Nickelodeon alum’s first children together: Zion and Zillion, his second set of twins.
October 2021
The family of four celebrated the boys’ first Halloween by dressing up and acting silly in Ghostbusters costumes.
June 2022
Though she didn’t peg him as the father of her third child at the time, De La Rosa announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 3.
June 2022
The proud parents celebrated their twins’ first birthday at Disneyland, with Cannon telling a hilarious story about Zion and praising De La Rosa’s skills as a mother in the caption.
“Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth! I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL😂,” the comedian joked.
“And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!" he added. "It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
August 2022
“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the Los Angeles resident wrote via her Instagram Story in response to a comedy sketch about Cannon’s many children.
September 2022
De La Rosa not only opened up about her polyamorous relationship with Cannon on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast, but fiercely defended herself as a mother in the process.
“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said at the time, adding, “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”
October 2022
Babymoon bliss! The couple went on vacation together before De La Rosa’s due date. "I am beyond grateful for you,” she wrote via Instagram about the father of her children. “Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."
November 2022
De La Rosa confirmed Cannon as the father of her third child in a roundabout way via social media.
“1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful,” read a post that she shared via Instagram. (Cannon is a Libra.) She added her own reaction, writing, “Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick … I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.”