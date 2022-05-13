Living life to the fullest! There’s no right way to have a happy relationship, and these non-monogamous celebrities know that better than anyone.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been open about the ins and outs of their marriage, which includes non-monogamy. (Well + Good defines a non-monogamous relationship as “a relationship structure wherein anyone involved may have multiple consensual romantic, sexual, or intimate relationships happening at once, and all parties involved are aware of these factors.”)

Though the couple, who married in 1997, were exclusive for the majority of their relationship, the King Richard star told GQ in November 2020 that they have both explored romantic and/or sexual experiences with others.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum explained at the time.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he continued. “The freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Pinkett Smith famously recalled her “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina in a July 2020 episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk — though she revealed she and Smith were estranged at the time.

Shailene Woodley, another A-lister who has been open about their sexual exploration, told the The New York Times in 2020 that she’s “experienced both an open relationship and a deeply monogamous relationship.”

The Big Little Lies star — who split from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers in February 2022, one year after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship — told The Times, “I think we’re in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat!”

Fellow actress Bella Thorne is someone who has been in a “throuple,” as she once called her previous relationship with Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau, which began in October 2018 and ended in early 2019.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” the former Disney Channel star told Gay Times for the outlet’s February 2019 issue.

Keep scrolling to see everything the Smiths, Woodley, Thorne and more non-monogamous stars have said about their decisions to explore multiple types of relationships: