An unconventional relationship. Jada Pinkett Smith‘s dating life made major headlines when August Alsina added himself into the narrative amid the actress’ decades-long marriage to Will Smith.

During an interview in July 2020, Alsina claimed that he had previously been romantically involved with Pinkett Smith — and that her husband gave his blessing.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” the New Orleans native said during an interview with “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.”

Alsina noted that he had “literally never been in love” before his connection with the Scream 2 star.

After initially denying the musician’s claims, Pinkett Smith later revealed that she was separated from Smith when the “entanglement” took place. “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” the Gotham alum said on Red Table Talk that same month, referring to her 2015 split from the Philadelphia native.

Smith, who joined his wife on the talk show, recalled the couple’s decision to part ways amid ups and downs in their marriage. “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” he shared in July 2020. “I really felt like we could be over.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that addressing their past brought the pair closer together.

“Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, they do love each other.”

In March 2022, Smith shut down speculation that there was cheating in his relationship. “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” the Academy Award winner said on CBS Sunday Morning, noting that the duo “talk about everything” with one another. “And we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

The King Richard star also opened up about coming to terms with his marriage being a topic of conversation. “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he added. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

