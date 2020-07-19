August Alsina Releases Single Entanglements After Jada Confirms Romance

Art imitates life? August Alsina dropped his new single “Entanglements” after Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed their past relationship.

The “No Love” singer, 27, released the track, which features Rick Ross, on Saturday, July 18. The song’s title appears to be a reference to Pinkett Smith, 48, labeling their romance an “entanglement” on the July 10 episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f–kin’ with me,” Alsina sings on the track.

The Louisana native made headlines in June when he claimed on The Breakfast Club that he had a relationship with Pinkett Smith with her husband, Will Smith‘s “blessing.” The Girls’ Trip star confirmed the romance — referring to it as an “entanglement” — with Alsina on Red Table Talk but explained that Smith, 51, didn’t give his permission because they were separated at the time.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she said. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Alsina told Vulture on Friday, July 17, that he agreed with the Set It Off actress defining their romance as an “entanglement.”

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he said. “I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

Alsina added, “I don’t have an issue with anybody. I love everybody. I love all of them. They’ve been my family, and there’s a lot of history there. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful spirits. They really are.”

Pinkett Smith and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum tied the knot in December 1997. They are the parents of son Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19. A source told Us Weekly on July 13 that the couple are now in a good place.

“The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open,” the insider said. “Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other.”