Music man! August Alsina has lived many lives in his 27 short years — from his New Orleans upbringing to his romance with Jada Pinkett Smith and beyond.

The “Kissin’ on My Tattoos” artist gained attention in June, after he claimed that he had a past relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48, when she was estranged from husband Will Smith.

The “No Love” crooner spoke about his alleged romance with the actress during an interview with The Breakfast Club cohost Angela Yee, saying that he had the Hitch star’s “blessing” to pursue her.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times,” he claimed during the conversation, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 30.

Pinkett Smith’s rep told Page Six at the time that the claims were “absolutely not true,” but Alsina stood by his original declaration, and posted a statement about it on Instagram on July 3.

“My truth is MY truth, & it’s mine to own,” he wrote at the time. “There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”

The Gotham alum later addressed her relationship with Alsina, with Smith by her side, during the Friday, July 10, episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith explained that when she met the singer, she and the Bad Boys actor, 51, were on a break.

“I was done with you,” Smith said. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.” Pinkett Smith added: “We were over.”

The couple’s decision to separate led to a “different kind of entanglement” with Alsina, but Pinkett Smith noted that Smith never gave his “blessing.” When the Girls Trip star started to work on healing her relationship with her husband, Alsina cut off communication and she said the two haven’t spoken since. Both she and her husband were confused by the timing of Alsina’s discussion, since they said they have moved on years ago.

Scroll down to learn more about Alsina.