Talking it out. Jada Pinkett Smith teased that she will address August Alsina’s claim that she had an affair with him in an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” the actress, 48, tweeted on Thursday, July 2.

Since its May 2018 premiere, Red Table Talk has been a forum for Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to candidly discuss their personal lives as well as topics such as love, motherhood, sex, racism and addiction. The first two seasons of the Emmy-nominated web series welcomed guests including Gabrielle Union, Leah Remini, Kid Cudi, Jordyn Woods, Demi Moore and the Girls Trip star’s husband, Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith made headlines on Tuesday, June 30, after Alsina, 27, claimed they had a years-long affair with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s “blessing.” Her rep denied the allegation, telling Page Six it was “absolutely not true!”

While promoting his new album, The Product III:stateofEMERGEncy, the “No Love” singer alleged to The Breakfast Club cohost Angela Yee that he “sat down with Will and had a conversation” about Pinkett Smith after they were introduced by the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, in 2015.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

He continued, “I really loved a person. I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. So, I know that I am completely blessed. And this conversation is difficult because … it would be hard for people to understand, but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

The New Orleans native, who attended the 2017 BET Awards with the Matrix star, told the radio host, 44, that he has “literally never been in love” in the way that he was with Pinkett Smith.

The Girls Hold Up This World author has been married to Will, 51, since 1997. In addition to sharing Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with Pinkett Smith, the Bad Boys star is the father of son Trey Smith with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.