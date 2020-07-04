August Alsina Defends His ‘Truth’ After Jada Pinkett Smith Claims

Sending a message? August Alsina opened up about speaking his “truth” after Jada Pinkett Smith shut down his claim that the pair had an affair with her husband Will Smith‘s “blessing.”

The “No Love” singer, 27, shared his thoughts in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, July 3, but did not mention Jada, 48, or Will, 51, by name.

“I get it; not only do I get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and ‘code’ we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance,” Alsina wrote.

He added, “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.”

The Louisiana native concluded his post writing, “W/ that being said I should also say that no one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”

Alsina claimed during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, June 30, that he had a romantic relationship with the Set It Off actress with Will’s “blessing.” However, Jada’s rep told Page Six that the allegation was “absolutely not true.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Alsina explained that he has “literally never been in love” in the way that he was with Jada and added that he felt “completely blessed” for their relationship.

The “Numb” singer was introduced to Jada by Will and Jada’s son, Jaden Smith, in 2015. Two years later, Alsina attended the 2017 BET Awards with the Gotham alum.

Days after Alsina’s allegations, Jada shared a cryptic tweet writing, “There’s some healing that needs to happen … so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” a reference to her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

Jada married the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum in 1997. They share son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19. The I Am Legend star is also the father of son Trey, 27, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.