Coming to terms. Will Smith considers his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Zampino (née Fletcher) to be one of his biggest losses.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life,” the Bad Boys for Life actor, 51, said in a sneak peek of Red Table Talk’s Father’s Day special, airing on Sunday, June 21. “Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Smith was married to Zampino, 52, from 1992 to 1995. The exes welcomed their 27-year-old son, Trey, in 1992.

After Zampino, the Gemini Man actor found love again through wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The longtime loves first met in 1994 when Jada, 48, auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though Jada ultimately lost the part to Nia Long, the duo’s friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship the following year.

Will and Jada wed in a secret New Year’s Eve ceremony in 1997. The couple are the parents of son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

During the upcoming Red Table Talk episode, Will and Jada also shared that they often discuss how someone “might not be the best husband” but it doesn’t indicate that he’s “not a good father.”

Jada previously opened up about the couple’s blended family during a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, during which she was joined by Zampino. Before getting into their discussion, the Gotham alum introduced the episode by explaining her experience being Trey’s stepmom before starting her family with Will.

“I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood,” the actress told her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow during the show’s Mother’s Day special. “I was comothering with her. At that particular time, before [having a blended family] was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced.”

Later speaking in a one-on-one discussion with Zampino, the pair addressed the initial bumps in their relationship. “Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce. I probably should have fell back,” Jada admitted, to which Zampino jokingly responded, “You think?”

Catch the Red Table Talk Father’s Day special on Facebook Watch on Sunday, June 21, at 12 p.m. ET.