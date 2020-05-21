Could Sheree Zampino have a future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Will Smith’s ex-wife made a cameo on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of the Bravo series with Garcelle Beauvais.

The 53-year-old actress, who joined the cast for season 10, got together with a group of five female friends, including Zampino, to catch up on Wednesday’s episode.

“It’s been a minute. Let’s put our hair down, let’s dish,” Beauvais told her gal pals.

In her confessional, the Jamie Foxx Show alum revealed how much her friends mean to her.

“These are my ride or die girls. I can vent, I can cry,” she said. “We tell each other the truth. I’m a girl’s girl. … We go through so much as black women in Hollywood that having a strong women base to me is everything.”

During their on-camera conversation, Beauvais opened up about her ex-husband Mike Nilon, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Jaid and Jaxon. The twosome split in 2010 after Beauvais discovered Nilon had an affair.

“I thought I married a person who would have my back and to find out that he was cheating, there were no signs for me. I was blindsided,” Beauvais said on Wednesday’s episode.

“My biggest obstacle would be not hating this man,” Zampino replied, asking if Nilon was remorseful after his indiscretion.

Beauvais then noted that she could never “hate” her ex because he’s the father of her children.

Zampino agreed. “Will and I, when we got divorced, we have never had a relationship that doesn’t have Trey at the center of it,” she said, referring to their 27-year-old son.

After Beauvais paused, Zampino laughed.

“You can say it,” she quipped.

Beauvais then revealed she dated Smith in the past.

“He was hot,” the NYPD Blue star noted in her confessional. “He was a Bachelor, I was single, you know, it happens in Hollywood.”

The two women then joked that they were eskimo sisters.

Zampino and Smith, 51, called it quits in 1995 after three years of marriage. Two years after their divorce was finalized, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star married Jada Pinkett Smith. The twosome share son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

Pinkett Smith has opened up about her relationship with Zampino on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in the past.

“Will Smith let me have it,” Pinkett Smith said on a May 2018 episode while recalling an argument she had over the phone with Zampino years prior. “His take was, ‘That is [my son] Trey’s mother and that’s not your place.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.