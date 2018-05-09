There was a time when Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t on good terms with Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher. But now, the women are so amicable that they sat down together for the premiere of Pinkett Smith’s new Facebook series, Red Table Talk, on Monday, May 7.

During the episode, the Girls Trip actress, 46, candidly recalled the tension she once had with Fletcher, 50. “Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that time?” she asked. “It was fighting words.”

The Hollywood Exes alum responded, “Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say. You did that, but you weren’t out of line. You picked up the phone, and I wasn’t really respectful.”

Fletcher explained that she was upset that Pinkett Smith answered the phone when she called to speak with her son, Trey, now 25, whom she shares with Smith, 49.

“You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone’ … and you hung up on me,” Fletcher recounted to the Matrix Reloaded actress. “I called back and I happened to say, ‘Bitch, you living in the house I picked out.’ And you said, ‘It’s my house now.’”

“You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone’ … and you hung up on me,” Fletcher recounted to the Matrix Reloaded actress. “I called back and I happened to say, ‘Bitch, you living in the house I picked out.’ And you said, ‘It’s my house now.’”

After the turbulent phone call, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum expressed his disappointment in his second wife. “Will Smith let me have it!” Pinkett Smith recalled. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother, and that’s just not your place.’”

The next time that the women saw each other, Pinkett Smith apologized. “You always owned it,” Fletcher said. “And thank you for that.”

Later in the emotional episode, the women both teared up as they discussed how the Gotham star began dating Smith while he was still married to Fletcher.

“I probably should have fell back,” Pinkett Smith admitted, to which Fletcher jokingly replied, “Ya think?”

The Men in Black actor was married to Fletcher from 1992 to 1995. He wed Pinkett Smith in 1997, and they share son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!