Striking while the iron’s hot. Less than two weeks after Will Smith’s Oscars scandal, August Alsina dropped a new song that alludes to his “entanglement” with the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Well, of course some s–t is bound to go down when there’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” the R&B star, 29, sings on “Shake the World,” which he dropped on Tuesday, April 5. “Well, of course some sh—t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

Listeners were quick to assume that the phrase “tangled up” referred to how Pinkett Smith, 50, called her affair with Alsina an “entanglement” and that the actress is “the world’s favorite.”

This is not the first time the hip-hop artist has mentioned his previous relationship with the Girls Trip star, who owned up to the affair on Red Table Talk in July 2020 after denying it one day prior.

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” Alsina crooned on “Entanglements,” which he released later that month. “Girl, I know that we don’t call it a relationship but you’re still f—king with me.”

The New Orleans native first revealed that he and Pinkett Smith were romantically involved in a July 2020 interview with “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee. At the time, he claimed that he had “literally never been in love” before the Gotham alum.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” the singer explained. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.”

Speculation spread about Pinkett Smith’s marriage to the King Richard actor, 53, and the couple went on to tell all on her Facebook Watch series. The Matrix Reloaded actress explained at the time that she and Smith were separated when she parked her romance her romance with Alsina, which she said had happened four and a half years prior.

“We were over,” she noted. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

The Pursuit of Happyness star agreed, adding, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

Pinkett Smith also confessed that her “entanglement” with Alsina was “absolutely” a “relationship,” rather than just a dalliance.

Before dropping his latest song, Alsina seemingly addressed Smith’s altercation at the Academy Awards on March 27. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped Chris Rock across the face in response to a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Just two days after the ceremony, Alsina took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Choose peace,” he wrote at the time. “I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty).”

