Sharing some advice. August Alsina encouraged fans to “choose peace” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The “No Love” singer, 29, shared a lengthy Instagram post about his art on Tuesday, March 29, two days after the Ali actor, 53, had an altercation with the comedian, 57, on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

“Choose peace,” Alsina began his post. “Trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.”

In July 2020, Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed that she had an “entanglement” with Alsina during a period when she and her husband were separated. “It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain, I was very broken,” the Magic Mike XXL star, 50, said during an episode of Red Table Talk at the time. “In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

One month earlier, the Texas native claimed that he previously had an affair with Jada, who has been married to Will since 1997. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said during an interview with The Breakfast Club in June 2020. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, the R&B crooner said that he is a “Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love,” adding that he’s “trying to keep a clean heart out here.”

Alsina’s post came one day after Will apologized for hitting Rock during the Oscars ceremony. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the King Richard actor wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 28. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

While presenting the award for best documentary feature on Sunday, March 27, Rock quipped that Jada looked like she could star in a G.I. Jane sequel because of her closely cropped haircut. The Girls Trip star has previously been candid about her struggle with alopecia.

Two days after the incident, Jada addressed the situation via social media. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” read an Instagram quote she shared on Tuesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meanwhile, is in the midst of an investigation into the altercation.