Modern romance much? Frankie Grande opened up about his unique relationship and how he keeps things fresh.

Us Weekly exclusively caught up with the makeup maven, 35, at Bette Midler’s Hulaween soiree in New York City on Sunday, October 29, where he opened up about this romantic situation.

“These are my boyfriends,” Grande told Us, introducing two married men named Daniel and Mike. “[We’ve been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it’s like five years.”

When asked what the best part about being with Daniel is, Grande got candid with Us. “He said his d—k,” the Big Brother alum revealed, later adding that Daniel is “very smart. So is Mike, Mike is also very smart.”

Grande elaborated on being in a throuple while speaking to Us at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party presented by Svedka Vodka and Party City on Wednesday, October 31, in NYC. “I’m the new addition,” the dancer said of romancing Daniel and Mike. When asked how their relationship works, Grande played coy: “Let’s just say it does.”

The YouTube personality hasn’t shied away from showing off his fun and flirty relationship with Daniel and Mike. Earlier this month, Grande shared a sexy selfie of the throuple posing shirtless. He also shared snapshots of them carving pumpkins together pre-Halloween and getting in the spooky spirit at the Hulaween event on Sunday.

Grande, who dressed as Gellert Grindlewald, and his boyfriends also turned heads as hunky Harry Potter characters at Klum’s soiree. “#Grindlewald & his House Elves! #happy Halloween,” he captioned a snapshot of the three hunks posing in costume.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

