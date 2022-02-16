A journey to find love. Before her whirlwind romance with Aaron Rodgers made headlines, Shailene Woodley was open about the ups and downs of finding her perfect partner.

“When you’re truly in love, for me, it’s … you’re my lighthouse!” The Oscar nominee told Elle in March 2015, explaining that she is “heart-centered” in her approach to relationships. “You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f–kin’ back. … You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me, and I’m gonna let you do you! And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

Woodley continued: “I’m all-loving. I fall in love with people based on who they are. … This is who I am! And I love you if you love me for who this person is. And if not, I’ll still love you, but I ain’t fallin’ in love with you!'”

Though she was willing to share her perspectives on love as a concept, the Divergent star has kept many of the details about her love life private. In 2017, Woodley was linked to New Zealand rugby player Ben Volavola but she didn’t confirm that she was in a relationship until one year later. “We were very much on the road to marriage and children,” she told Bustle about their relationship in April 2020, revealing that they had quietly split.

In February 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers revealed that he was engaged, with Us Weekly later confirmed that the Big Little Lies alum was his fiancée.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” the athlete said at the NFL Honors Awards that month. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

Woodley confirmed the engagement two weeks later, confessing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Rodgers popped the question “a while” before the news broke.

Us confirmed in February 2022 that the pair had called it quits after more than a year of dating. “Shailene has been super busy with work,” a source told Us at the time, adding that Rodgers was “focused” on football. “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Woodley said about love and relationships ahead of the breakup.