Shailene Woodley Kisses Boyfriend Ben Volavola in New Instagram Photo

Big little secret no more! Shailene Woodley has made it Instagram official with her boyfriend Ben Volavola. The Big Little Lies actress, 26, shared a sweet kiss with the New Zealand rugby player on Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 24.

The couple kept close as they attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show together during Paris Fashion Week in France. The actress wore a short leopard-print dress while the athlete looked handsome in a black jacket.

“this date tho…” Woodley, 26, captioned another pic of the twosome. After the long night, she joked “we done” as she snapped a photo of her beau sleeping.

Woodley and Volavola appeared to meet in Fiji when Woodley was filming Adrift on location. In October 2017, Woodley was spotted cheering on Volavola during his rugby match in Auckland, New Zealand. The pair would later share a PDA-filled outing outside a cafe.

“Shailene was there to watch Ben’s rugby game with some of her girlfriends. She stayed the entire game. She looked really happy [and] wasn’t hiding from anyone,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They seem really comfortable with one another. Ben always had his arm around Shailene.”

