Her private world. Shailene Woodley has kept her love life relatively out of the spotlight through the years, but her relationship with Aaron Rodgers made headlines in February 2021.

The actress strayed from her usual silence when it comes to her personal life in January 2018 when she confirmed her romance with Ben Volavola. She did so via Instagram, posting a photo of the pair kissing. She and the rugby player were first linked in 2017. However, she revealed in April 2020 that they had split.

Us Weekly reported in February 2021 that Woodley was seeing Rodgers following his breakup from Danica Patrick. “Aaron and Shailene are dating!” a source told Us at the time. “They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback then surprised fans days later when he announced that he “got engaged” in 2020, giving a shout-out to his “fiancée.” He did not mention her by name, though.

Woodley’s apprehension to detail specifics about her relationships has not stopped her from speaking out about her views on dating. “I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2014.

The Big Little Lies alum expanded on the topic in March 2015, telling Elle that she is “all-loving” and “heart-centered” in her approach. “When you’re truly in love, for me, it’s … you’re my lighthouse!” she said. “You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f–kin’ back. … You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me, and I’m gonna let you do you! And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

Woodley opened up in April 2020 about what she had learned about relationships as of late. “I clearly see that it’s important to sometimes slow down enough to understand the inner workings of your own heart and your own brain before you go looking for someone else to fill those gaps,” she told Parade.com. “I don’t really want anyone to come into my life to fill a void. I want them to come into my life to add to what I’ve already been able to create.”

