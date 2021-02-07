Aaron Rodgers Announces He’s Engaged Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Reports

Aaron Rodgers announced during the NFL Honors awards on Saturday, February 6, that he is engaged, days after Us Weekly confirmed that the athlete is dating Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, won the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award on Saturday and in a televised speech said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field … off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.” He then listed a bunch of people before shouting out “my fiancée.”

“There’s so many more people I’m thankful for,” he said in conclusion. “Just encourage people to read books, to meditate, speak things to life, manifest the desires of your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity.”

The NFL star quickly became a trending topic on Twitter with fans buzzing about the news. “I guess Aaron Rodgers figured out a way to have everyone talking about him on Super Bowl Sunday….announce you’re engaged during your MVP speech.”

The engagement news came days after Us confirmed that Rodgers is in a relationship with Woodley, 29, following his split from Danica Patrick.

“Aaron and Shailene are dating!” a source told Us. “They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Sports gossip blog Terez Owens first reported on the pair’s relationship in July 2020. A rep for Patrick, 38, confirmed to Us at the time that the former race car driver and Rodgers were “no longer together” after more than two years of dating.

The Big Little Lies actress dated Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola before her relationship with Rodgers. The pair were first linked in 2017, with Woodley confirming their split in April 2020, telling Bustle that the pair “were very much on the road to marriage and children,” but she realized she “was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit. I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”