The look of love! Shailene Woodley and her boyfriend, Ben Volavola, enjoyed a romantic trip to Bordeaux, France.

The couple were spotted exchanging kisses and holding hands on Thursday, March 8. They were all smiles during their PDA-filled European stroll and bike ride.

As previously reported, the Big Little Lies star, 26, made their relationship Instagram official a few months back. She shared photos kissing the New Zealand rugby player on her Instagram Stories on January 24.

“this date tho…” Woodley captioned another picture with her beau at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The duo were first seen together in Fiji when Woodley was filming the upcoming movie Adrift. The Golden Globes nominee was then spotted rooting Volavola on at his rugby match in Auckland, New Zealand, in October 2017.

“Shailene was there to watch Ben’s rugby game with some of her girlfriends. She stayed the entire game. She looked really happy [and] wasn’t hiding from anyone,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They seem really comfortable with one another. Ben always had his arm around Shailene.”

Woodley recently shared a funny video of herself speaking and dubbing Volavola’s words while his mouth moved.

“I HOPE YOU FIND TIME TODAY TO DO SOMETHING WEIRD AND LAUGH YOUR FACE OFF,” she captioned the vid on Wednesday, March 7.

Woodley was previously linked to Divergent costar Theo James and musician Nahko Bear.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!