Hot commodity! Aaron Rodgers is not only well-known for his career in the NFL but also for his A-list relationships through the years.

Us Weekly confirmed the athlete is dating actress Shailene Woodley in February 2021.

Rodgers then announced that he’s not just dating someone — he’s engaged. He shared the news during the NFL Honors awards. The NFL quarterback took home the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player award during the televised celebration.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” Rodgers said during his speech. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field. … Off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.”

Rodgers listed several people in his circle before giving a special shout-out to “my fiancée.”

The Green Bay Packers player revealed his engagement shortly after Us confirmed his romance with the Big Little Lies actress.

“Aaron and Shailene are dating!” a source shared in February 2021. “They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic. The two are staying in contact while they are living away from each other. The relationship is long-distance for right now, but they are making it work.”

Prior to Woodley, Rodgers dated Danica Patrick. A rep for Patrick confirmed her split from Rodgers in July 2020, telling Us the football player and the race car driver were “no longer together” after more than two years as a couple.

Rodgers was also previously linked to Olivia Munn, whom he dated for three years.

Keep scrolling to see which other famous women Rodgers has dated through the years.