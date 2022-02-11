Looking back. Aaron Rodgers is reflecting on the ups and downs of the past year following his coronavirus vaccine scandal.

“Extremely grateful for my life,” the quarterback, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 10, after being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row. “17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game.”

Rodgers continued: “I’m thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field.”

The message of gratitude comes months after Rodgers raised eyebrows with his perspective on vaccination. After testing positive for COVID-19 in November 2021, the former Jeopardy! guest host came under fire when he revealed that he never received the vaccine, despite telling reporters that he was “immunized” against the virus. His confession resulted in an individual fine of nearly $15,000 and a team penalty of $300,000 for violating the league’s policies.

One month later, the Green Bay Packers player attempted to explain his side of the story. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” he claimed during a December 2021 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,’” Rodgers said at the time. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

The athlete continued: “We felt like that’s what was best for me. It was not something the league didn’t know about. The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers.”

Amid the controversy, Rodgers’ fiancée Shailene Woodley, defended him on social media after he was accused of breaking quarantine. “Literally, y’all need to calm the f—k down,” the Oscar nominee, 30, wrote on her Instagram Story in November 2021. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron.”

When the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs last month, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the California native alleged that football fans were rooting against him because they disagreed with his beliefs.

“There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only,” Rodgers argued during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in January. “It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

