What is … a big surprise! Aaron Rodgers is one of several celebs tapped to follow in the footsteps of the late Alex Trebek as Jeopardy! host.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek. … They’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those [hosts],” the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed on Tuesday, January 12, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel.

The California native previously appeared on a 2015 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! and looked back fondly on the experience, “even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice.”

Rodgers’ announcement comes days after Trebek’s final episode as host of the nightly quiz show aired on Friday, January 8. The Canadian TV personality led the series for 37 seasons from 1984 until he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at age 80 in November 2020.

Before Friday’s episode — which was taped just 10 days before Trebek’s death — the official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared a tribute video with Peter Allen‘s “Once Before I Go” playing in the background. The montage featured clips of the Daytime Emmy winner through the years and ended with a touching message. “Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration,” the screen read.

Shortly after news of Trebek’s death made headlines, Jeopardy! showrunners stated that they had no plans for announcing a permanent replacement. Ken Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak in the trivia show’s history, was later revealed as the first of many interim hosts to step into Trebek’s shoes.

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January,” Jennings, 46, tweeted in November 2020.

The Washington native’s first episode as emcee aired on Monday, January 11, and included a thoughtful tribute to the Answer Is author.

“Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jennings said. “Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, charm and grace. Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much and I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”