News

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Ken Jennings Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Tweets: ‘Sometimes I Said Dumb Things in a Dumb Way’

By

Too late to say sorry? Ken Jennings went on an apology tour after old tweets mocking the disabled community resurfaced.

Stars Pay Tribute After Alex Trebek's Death

Read article

In a string of tweets on Wednesday, December 30, the Jeopardy! consulting producer, 46, admitted that he tweeted “some unartful and insensitive things” in the past.

Ken Jennings attends the ABC TCA Winter Press Tour Jeopardy Winner Ken Jennings Apologizes For Insensitive Tweets
Ken Jennings attends the ABC TCA Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on January 8, 2020. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jennings claimed that many of the tweets “worked as jokes” in his mind, but said he was “dismayed to see how they read on screen.” He didn’t delete them, though, because he thought that would be “whitewashing a mistake.”

Stars Who Became U.S. Citizens

Read article

He wrote, “Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter; I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.”

In closing, the future game show host continued: “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.”

The Washington native’s past tweets resurfaced following news that he would be temporarily filling in as host after Alex Trebek‘s November death. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown and others on Twitter cited the posts, including one from 2014 that read, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

Jeopardy Winner Ken Jennings Apologizes For Insensitive Tweets
Ken Jennings apologies for insensitive tweets Courtesy Ken Jennings/Twitter

Jennings addressed that specific tweet in a 2018 apology, writing: “I never did a public flogging thing for this but I did apologize personally to angry/hurt people who reached out personally. it was a joke so inept that it meant something very different in my head & I regret the ableist plain reading of it!”

Celebrity Health Scares Through The Years

Read article

The tweet has since been deleted.

Trebek’s final episodes as Jeopardy! host will begin airing Monday, January 4. The show’s new, interim host will take over on January 11.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!