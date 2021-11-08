Celebrities can’t help but chime in on a trending topic. On November 5, Aaron Rodgers opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis and his vaccination status — comments that sparked many different opinions.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” the athlete said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” referring to how he initially said he was “immunized” before contracting the coronavirus earlier this month. “Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker.’ … I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback explained that he has an allergy to something in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He noted that when he had heard Johnson & Johnson was “pulled for clotting issues,” that option was also off the table. From there, he found a long-term “immunization protocol” that he felt was best for him and noted that the NFL was aware of his decision.

Although he petitioned to get his specific protocol approved — and gathered “500 pages of research” to show the league — they still said no and he has since been treated as an “unvaccinated person,” wearing a yellow wristband “at all times” and undergoing daily testing.

The NFL previously said in a statement that the football player and his team are being placed under review following the positive COVID-19 test. As long as he remains asymptomatic, Rodgers will be eligible to return to the field for his Sunday, November 13, game after sitting out on November 7.

Ever since he tested positive for the virus, stars have been reacting to his diagnosis and his views. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, specifically, wrote a lengthy blog about the topic on November 8.

“I can’t help but think of Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted by the NFL for passively expressing his frustration with systemic racism — a brave act meant to help his community and save lives — while multi-millionaire Rodgers will continue to play, despite lying to the fans and his teammates and putting innocent lives in danger,” the former basketball player wrote. “Time will tell whether Rodgers will be judged by the content of his character or the strength of his throwing arm.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities’ reactions to Rodgers’ comments: