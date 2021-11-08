Carrie Underwood's Husband Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid COVID-19 Backlash

Weighing in. Carrie Underwood‘s husband, Mike Fisher, spoke out in defense of Aaron Rodgers following his controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine.

“I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” the hockey player, 41, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Saturday, November 6, one day after Rodgers, 37, addressed his unvaccinated status. “I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all.”

Fisher claimed that the response to the COVID-19 crisis since it began in early 2020 has shown “that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives,” in particular when it comes to the conversation about vaccines.

“I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom,” he continued. “People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, supported Fisher in the comments section, adding, “💯🇺🇸👏🏼.”

Underwood, 38, didn’t appear to comment on her husband’s post. However, the “Before He Cheats” singer previously took heat for “liking” an anti-mask tweet in August. The pair share sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2.

Fisher’s support for Rodgers came shortly after the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed that he chose to seek alternative options to the COVID-19 shot. Rodgers was suspended from playing with his team on Sunday, November 7, after testing positive for the virus days prior, despite previously telling reporters that he had been “immunized” before the NFL season started.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,'” the former Super Bowl MVP said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, November 5. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

Rodgers claimed that there was a “witch hunt” mentality within the league, whose protocols labeled the California native as unvaccinated even after he presented officials with “500 pages of research” in support of his position. He also noted that along with having a known allergy to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, he was concerned about potential negative side effects.

“The next great chapter of my life, I believe, is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot,” the athlete said on Friday. “And to my knowledge, there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccine, so that was definitely something that I was worried about and it went through my mind.”

The three-time NFL MVP’s comments sparked plenty of debate online as he sat out the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While some fans were unhappy with Rodgers’ revelations, his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, seemingly supported him through a series of cryptic Instagram Story posts.

A spokesperson for the NFL previously stated that Rodgers and his team will be placed under review following the positive test result. He will be eligible to play again on Sunday, November 13, as long as he remains asymptomatic.