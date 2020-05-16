Not on the same page! Brittany Aldean wants to add more babies to her brood, but her husband, Jason Aldean, doesn’t agree.

“I would love to [have more kids],” the former cheerleader, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 13, while promoting her South Beach Diet partnership. “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another.”

Brittany thinks the country singer, 43, “is done.” She and Jason share son Memphis, 2, and daughter Navy, 15 months, and he previously welcomed daughters Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery.

“He has four, so I understand, but I would definitely do another one,” the American Idol alum told Us. “We probably will not be contributing to the new [coronavirus] baby boom.”

The University of Alabama graduate went on to say that she misses pregnancy, especially “the belly,” but is loving life with her two little ones.

“They interact, they play, so it’s a really special time,” she gushed. “It’s the one positive thing that’s actually come out of the quarantine, being able to be there for all these little baby steps, and also Jason being here. Usually right now, he would be on tour, so it is a little bit of a blessing. That’s the silver lining in it all.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer is getting to witness Navy and Memphis’ latest milestones, from his daughter “learning words” to his son “forming sentences,” Brittany said.

While hanging at home with her family, she is eating South Beach Diet snacks and meals, trying to focus on “high protein, low fat.”

Brittany told Us, “My indulgence is wine. … I’m bigger than I was before having babies, but I was also younger and hadn’t had two children. … I think it’s just a natural transition for your body to just grow, and I’m OK with that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi