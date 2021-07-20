Taking their time! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are soaking up every moment as an engaged couple before they dive into planning their wedding ceremony.

The 29-year-old actress is focusing on “enjoying” her relationship with the 37-year-old quarterback, she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 19. “There’s no wedding planning happening,” Woodley added. “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”

The Last Letter From Your Lover star was first linked to the Green Bay Packers player following his July 2020 split from Danica Patrick. Us Weekly confirmed that Woodley and Rodgers were officially an item in February, just days before news broke of their whirlwind engagement.

“They started off as friends, but things have turned romantic,” a source revealed at the time, noting that the relationship began “long-distance,” but the pair were committed to “making it work.”

Rodgers made the big announcement during his speech at the NFL Honors in February, sweetly shouting out his fiancée for helping him through “a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” adding, “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.”

At the time, the three-time NFL MVP didn’t mention Woodley by name. She addressed the major milestone during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, flashing her engagement ring for the first time.

“I never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living,” the Big Little Lies star joked, noting the couple had already been engaged “for a while” when the California native shared the news. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar.”

Fans were shocked by how quickly the duo’s romance seemed to progress, and the reaction was more intense than either one of them could have imagined.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Friday, July 16. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Since going public with their engagement, the twosome have enjoyed visits to Disney World, the Kentucky Derby and Hawaii, where they spent time with Woodley’s Divergent costar Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Those close to the Fault in Our Stars actress and the former Super Bowl champ are fully convinced “they’re meant to be,” a source previously told Us.

“They’re a great match because they’re both hardworking, career-focused, have a similar lifestyle and are down to earth,” the insider noted in April. “People think of Aaron as this tough football player, but he actually has a soft side to him and can be goofy and nerdy.”

Another source noted at the time that Rodgers “wouldn’t have proposed if he wasn’t 100 percent serious” about a future with the Descendants star, adding, “Shailene and Aaron are excited for this next chapter of their lives.”