Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are no longer keeping their romance under wraps. Days after packing on the PDA at Disney World, the couple gave a rare look at their everyday lives together while celebrating his Jeopardy! hosting gig on Monday, April 5.

The 29-year-old Big Little Lies star first took to Instagram to encourage people to watch the NFL star, 37, guest host the long-running game show.

“I have a very important announcement to make,” Woodley declared on Monday via her Instagram Stories in the car with Rodgers. “This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!”

Rodgers then teased the episode, “There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is among the celebrities hosting a series of episodes of Jeopardy! following the death of the late Alex Trebek. After Monday’s episode aired, the duo went live on Instagram to celebrate.

“And you guys thought he was a football dude,” Woodley exclaimed while debriefing the episode with Rodgers. “No one knows the real you!”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the twosome were secretly seeing each other. That same month, the athlete announced he was engaged while thanking his “fiancée” during his NFL Honors acceptance speech. The actress subsequently confirmed she is engaged to Rodgers during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” she said in February. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

As the twosome prepare to walk down the aisle, a source told Us that Rodgers, who has a rocky relationship with his parents and brothers Jordan and Luke, is “still thinking” about his guest list.

“It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family, but everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day,” the source said. “Whether they decide to come [is] up to them.”

Scroll through for everything we learned about Woodley and Rodgers’ romance: