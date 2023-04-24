No bad blood here! Abby De La Rosa said she’s not bothered when Nick Cannon spends time with the other mothers of his children — in fact, she likes seeing them together.

“I got love for all the women,” the model, 31, explained during a Monday, April 24, interview on Amp’s The Daily Cannon. “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is just kind of turn me on a little bit. I get a little jealous, but then at the same time it’s just kind of, like, ‘This is my baby daddy.'”

De La Rosa shares twins Zion and Zillion, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with the Masked Singer host, 42. Cannon shares nine other children with five women. The Drumline actor became a father in 2011 when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11.

He later welcomed Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 7 months, with Brittany Bell and daughter Halo, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott’s first child, son Zen, died in November 2021 at 5 months. The Wild ‘n Out host also shares son Legendary Love, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Last year, De La Rosa defended her and Cannon’s nontraditional romance. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the influencer said during a September 2022 episode of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

The California native went on to say that she’s proud of the way she’s raising her and Cannon’s children. “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them,” she explained, adding that she hopes her and Cannon’s blended family inspires their children to live “their own way.”

De La Rosa announced in June 2022 that she was expecting her third child but didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the father. Shortly before the birth of Beautiful Zeppelin, the social media personality confirmed that Cannon was about to become a dad again.

“1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful,” read a message shared via De La Rosa’s Instagram in November 2022. (Cannon, whose birthday falls on October 8, is a Libra.)

She also added her own message to the post, writing, “Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick … I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

While De La Rosa has taken Cannon’s large family in stride, the Roll Bounce star has admitted that not all of his children’s mothers have the same attitude. “What is a ring but really a band? I got you for life and I’ll always be there,” Cannon said during a July 2022 appearance on Power 106 FM. “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance.”