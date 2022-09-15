Living on her own terms. Abby De La Rosa doesn’t like people judging her personal life — especially when it comes to her modern romance with Nick Cannon.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” De La Rosa, 31, said during the Tuesday, September 13, episode of the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

The DJ, who welcomed twins Zillion and Zion with the Drumline star, 41, in July 2021, is currently pregnant with baby No. 3.

De La Rosa noted on the podcast that she is proud of the way she’s raising her kids.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them,” she said, adding that she hopes the blended family she’s created with Cannon inspires her own children to live “their own way.”

Though De La Rosa, who announced her third pregnancy in June, has not yet revealed the father’s identity, Cannon confirmed later that month that the stork will be making several special deliveries.

In response to speculation that he might have more babies on the way, Cannon teased on the “Lip Service” podcast, “When you say ‘on the way’ … what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

In addition to his twins with De La Rosa, the actor is also the dad of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and son Legendary, who he welcomed with Bre Tiesi in June. He and Alyssa Scott also shared son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 from a brain tumor. He was 5 months old.

Cannon is currently excepting a baby boy with Bell, 34. The couple announced the news in August, shortly after De La Rosa revealed hers.

While the California native described the Wild N’ Out host as her “primary partner” on Tuesday, De La Rosa admitted that a committed relationship is something she’d be interested in down the line.

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever,” she explained.

While De La Rosa seems to take Cannon’s growing brood with a good sense of humor — comparing ‘Gen C’ to the Kardashians in August – the All That alum previously admitted that not all of his kids’ moms are on the same page.

“But what is a ring but really a band? I got you for life and I’ll always be there,” Cannon free-styled during an appearance at Power 106 FM last month. “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance.”