Mama bear mode! Bre Tiesi got candid about several of her headline-making postpartum decisions, including why she chose not to announce the arrival of her and Nick Cannon’s son until a month after his birth — and how she managed to keep the news under wraps for so long.

“I had planned on keeping a secret my whole pregnancy and announcing when he was born on his first bday etc butttt someone sold me out months in,” the model, 31, explained via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 26, during a Q&A session with fans. “After [that] I knew to never say how far along I was and I had enough photos to keep posting like I was pregnant,” she continued, adding an upside-down smiley face emoji. “I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again .. Y’all see what you want to see.”

The real estate agent became a mom on June 28, when she gave birth to son Legendary Love with the 41-year-old Drumline star (who was already a dad of seven) — news she didn’t share with fans until Monday, July 27.

“I did it. … This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” Tiesi wrote via Instagram about the home birth. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

The following day, during her Instagram Q&A, the California native let fans in on the reason she initially kept the news close to the vest.

“I took my time because I wanted to enjoy my son and my family and allow my body mind and soul the true peace to recover [and] embrace every moment,” Tiesi penned, adding, “The internet is a dark nasty place and this was the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever done.”

She further noted that she was glad she “made this choice” because she would have “been too fragile right after [Legendary’s birth]” to deal with any online bullying.

“People go out of there [sic] w[a]y to try and say the most horrible things to people they don’t know and there [sic] goal is to be hurtful and nasty and even something as beautiful as a new life can’t filter their hate and malice,” Tiesi said. “I had to protect my son.”

Though she didn’t specify the exact nature of the comments she expected to receive, Cannon’s decision to have multiple children with multiple women — in addition to the newborn, the All That alum is also the dad of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden and 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 13-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and late son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old from a brain tumor, with Alyssa Scott — has often been criticized and questioned by fans and social media users.

Last month, Cannon seemed to hint that may have more children in the coming year. “Let’s just put it this way … the story is on the way,” he revealed on the “Lip Service” podcast.

In April, three months after Tiesi and Cannon announced they were expecting a baby boy, the new mom exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her unique relationship with the Wild’N’ Out host, noting that getting pregnant was no accident.

“Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time and when we were finally ready, we were trying,” she told Us at the time. “There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant.’”

Tiesi added that she and Cannon “have a beautiful relationship” and she “doesn’t really care about titles.”

“We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive,” she concluded. “All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

