A touching tribute. Alyssa Scott reflected on her son Zen’s December 2021 death amid news that Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 8 with pregnant Bre Tiesi.

“I want to thank every single person who messaged me or thought of me over the course of these last few months,” the Texas native, 28, wrote on her Monday, January 31, Instagram Story. “I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing that I would need that most.”

The model went on to write that it is “painful” having the late 5-month-old included in “conversations that aren’t in light with his light and legacy,” explaining, “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

Scott, who is also the mother of daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, added that not only is she “surrounded by [the] love” of her mom, dad, sister, brother, child and God, but Zen was also held by that same community in his final days.

“We knew since August [2021] that Zen’s time with us would be limited,” she concluded. “We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”

Cannon, 41, announced on a December 2021 episode of The Nick Cannon Show that his youngest child had died from a brain tumor. On Monday, the Masked Singer host confirmed that he has another little one on the way with Tiesi, 30. (The All That alum is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, son Golden, 4, daughter Powerful, 13 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 7 months, with various partners.)

Tiesi previously kept her pregnancy under wraps out of respect for Scott’s loss, Cannon revealed. The actor went on to tell his audience that he struggled with knowing how to share their baby news.

“I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for awhile now, before my son Zen passed,” the Wild ’N Out host explained on his daytime series. “This was always in the back of my head. When’s the right time? How do I share this? To try to figure out a chronological order or timeline kept me up at night. … I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Brie was respectful enough and held off making her announcements and speaking on social media. … I didn’t know what to do.”

The California native concluded that at the end of the day, his baby-to-be is a “blessing.”