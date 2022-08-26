She’s got jokes! Abby De La Rosa, who is pregnant and shares two children with Nick Cannon, reacted to the Masked Singer host’s latest pregnancy announcement with a wicked sense of humor.

“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the model, 31, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 25, in response to comedian Brian Moller’s Instagram video joking about Cannon’s impressive baby-making skills.

Moller, a.k.a B Mo the Prince, shared the upload on Wednesday, August 24, just hours after the MTV star, 41, announced that he is expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, his ninth overall. In the comedy clip, the content creator plays four characters, each from a different generation, all discussing Cannon’s wide-ranging paternity.

“His sperm must move at Mach 10,” the millennial character quipped. “At this point, even the Octomom gotta be like, ‘Dude, I don’t know.’”

He then brought the Kardashian-Jenners — and their own large brood — into the mix, joking, “S—t, they can take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” while his Gen X character cracked that Cannon and the Kardashians could “fight for the right for the ‘cuh’ sound.”

The millennial and Gen X member proceeded to get into an argument about how the older generation likes to say that millennials aren’t having kids anymore — to which the millennial persona replied, “Because Nick’s having them all for us!”

The generations depicted in the clip only grew from there, once the Gen Z character stepped in to declare that Cannon was his dad. “The man singlehandedly created an entire generation,” the Gen X persona declared in awe, right before the final character — “Generation Cannon” — emerged.

“@nickcannon legitimately IS America’s Dad. 😂 ,” Moller captioned the Instagram video. “Congrats on *Khaled Voice* ANOTHER ONE.”

For his part, the Drumline star shared his most recent baby announcement via Instagram, including footage from Bell’s maternity shoot in the upload.

“Time Stopped and This Happened,” Cannon — who already shares son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell — captioned the post, including the hashtags “Sunshine” and “SonRISE.”

The Nickelodeon alum and De La Rosa, meanwhile, are the proud parents of 15-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. While the DJ announced in May that she is expecting another child, she did not reveal who the father is.

Cannon is also dad of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary, whom he and Bre Tiesi welcomed into the world in July. The Wild N’ Out host’s late son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer in July 2021. He was 5 months old.

In June of this year, the California native teased that he has multiple babies on the way. Speaking on the “Angela Yee’s Lip Service” podcast at the time, Cannon revealed that it “would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.”