Mom life! Pregnant Abby De La Rosa dropped some big hints about her upcoming arrival after Nick Cannon confirmed he has more babies on the way this year.

The model, 31, shared details about her pregnancy journey during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 7, days after announcing she’s expecting. When it comes to a moniker for her soon-to-be baby, De La Rosa told her followers that she’s looking “to find the best Z name I can find.”

De La Rosa previously welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Cannon, 41, in June 2021. She revealed on Tuesday that her due date is October 25.

De La Rosa announced via Instagram on Friday, June 3, that she has another little one on the way, but she did not reveal with whom she’s welcoming her child. “IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!” she teased in the caption of a video montage, which showed balloons spelling out “BABY.”

The expectant mother noted at the time that she would be “answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know” about her pregnancy on her OnlyFans account.

As news broke of De La Rosa’s pregnancy, Cannon addressed rumors that he might have “three babies on the way” this year during Tuesday’s episode of the “Lip Service” podcast. “When you say ‘on the way’ … what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way,” he teased.

The Nick Cannon Show host jokingly added, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year … ”

Along with Zion and Zillion, the Drumline actor shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden and 17-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Cannon welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in July 2021, but the infant died that December after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The All That alum is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi. Last month, Cannon revealed that he consulted a doctor about getting a vasectomy.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he told E! News in May. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

When it comes to his unique family dynamic, the Wild N’ Out host said, “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way. But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much — I find solace. I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

Cannon further addressed the ins and outs of his large brood during an interview with Men’s Health. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told the outlet earlier this month. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

