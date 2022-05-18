Time for a break? Nick Cannon hinted that he might be done expanding his family — for now — as he awaits the arrival of his eighth child.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” the 41-year-old said during the Tuesday, May 17, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi. “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way,” the Drumline star said of his unconventional brood. “But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much — I find solace. I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

The All That alum already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 16 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott‘s son, Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months old.

With a large family and a busy schedule, the Masked Singer host confessed on Tuesday that he sometimes feels “the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children,” especially at their young ages. However, he still strives to be an involved parent whenever he can.

“We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend,” Cannon gushed. “We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [Moroccan and Monroe] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

When it comes to his kids following in his footsteps, the entertainer teased that there are “definitely” a few future stars in the family. “They gonna be some talented babies,” he added.

The Wild ‘N Out personality has been open in the past about wanting to welcome even more children, but he revealed in January that he began a celibacy journey after Tiesi, 30, got pregnant. “I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this,” he said on The Nick Cannon Show at the time.

Last month, the mom-to-be gave Us Weekly an exclusive glimpse inside her relationship with Cannon, adding that she doesn’t “really care” about outsiders’ opinions.

“I have a beautiful relationship,” she told Us. “We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive. All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

Tiesi explained that she wasn’t “nervous” to tell the actor she was expecting. “Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time,” she said. “And when we were finally ready, we were trying. There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant.'”

